Wisner drives toward revitalization

WISNER, La. (6/15/19)-- it was like walking back in time outside of Wisner's city hall this morning. Rides of all different kinds parked down Natchez Street for a special event to benefit the town.

It was the first annual Wisner car show. Folks from all over the area showed up to show off their hot rides. All the proceeds from this event go directly back to the town for the revitalization project.

When Mayor Marc McCarty took office in January, he and his team launched the Wisner revitalization project.

By applying for several different state grants, McCarty hopes to rebuild Wisner to the town it was decades ago.

This car show, the first major event to raise money for the project.

"That money does go to our revitalization fund, of what we're going to use, eventually to help restore the buildings and the plot as we can where needed," said Mayor Marc McCarty.

Attendees could vote for their favorite in each category and the top winners would go home with the gold.

There were no shortage of hot rides and the event was the perfect place to show them off.

"This is an original 1930. It's an eight window. It is totally orginal, top to bottom, one end to the other," attendee Johnny Belton said of his vintage ride.

Belton's 89-year-old ride, one of the oldest at the show. He says events like these will no doubt drive Wisner to where it wants to go.

"I think it's going to help, number one, for folks to realize that wisner is not just a place to drive through," said Belton.

Car entries were $25 dollars while motorcycle and tractor entries were $10 each.

All the money from the entries will go directly to Wisner's revitalization project.