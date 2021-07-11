Winnsboro woman arrested for four counts of aggravated battery and four counts of attempted murder

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A Winnsboro woman was arrested for four counts of Aggravated Battery and four counts of Attempted Second Degree Murder.

On July 10, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies received a call from a victim who stated that a security guard sprayed mace and shot at three other individuals during a mud ride on Gourd Bayou Road.

The security guard was identified as 21-year-old Brianna Davis.

Upon arrival, the victims told the deputies that they were in a verbal altercation with other people at the event when Davis separated the individuals. Once the altercation ended, Davis sprayed the victims with mace in their face and upper bodies.

After the victims got into their vehicle, Davis fired three rounds at their car with a handgun. Davis was identified as the shooter by all of the victims.

Davis admitted to her involvement in the incident and was transported and booked in the Ouachita Correctional Center.