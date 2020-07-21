Winnsboro Veterans need community support after costly emergency repair to memorial

WINNSBORO, LA (07/21/20) Davis Park in Winnsboro is also a Veterans Memorial Park for Franklin Parish, housing multiple types of monuments. The park has been around for the last 26 years, but time and the elements are taking a toll on the memorials. The entry arch to the park, dedicated to Bobby Collins, a Veteran of the United States Marine Corps and former Commander of American Legion Post 84, started to quickly crumble.

“This past year or so ago, we saw it had foundation problems here at the arch, and so we contacted a contractor to come in and have a look” Collins said.

A crew from Professional Foundation Repair LLC quickly sprang into action.

“More concrete with rebar in it, put 8 tiers, 4 on each side and jacked it up. Took mortar and repaired all the places that we have here and on the back wall 2 on it” Collins said.

The repairs for the arch have been completed and paid for, but Veterans say the money had to come from somewhere else, as this was an emergency repair.

“We actually got the 8,000 out of the CD’s, which dwindled us down quite a bit” Jerry Martin, Commander of American Legion Post 84 said.

This takes money out of items for the community like flags, as well as repairs for the nearly 2,000 memorial bricks. In addition, COVID-19 is also limiting incoming donations as fundraisers have been canceled. Now, they’re turning to the community for help.

“We have the bricks that we first put out, it’s getting hard to read them, the paint in them, so they need repainting” Collins said.

If you would like to financially help the American Legion you can make a check out to the American Legion Post 84, and send it to Post Office Box 171 in Winnsboro. You can also call Commander Martin at (318) 435-2141.