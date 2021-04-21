Winnsboro Police Lieutenant arrested for Public Bribery and Abuse of Office

FRANKLIN PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Louisiana State Police say they have arrested Winnsboro Police Lieutenant, Terrance Pleasant.

According to Louisiana State Police, they were asked to join an investigation that started in March of 2021 on a complaint involving a a police lieutenant in Winnsboro, Louisiana.

Police say Pleasant, 47, was indicted by a grand jury on Monday, April 19, 2021 for one count of Public Bribery and one count of Abuse of Office.

Investigators say a complaint received by a driver involved in a two vehicle crash that Pleasant was investigating. The driver, who was not at fault, says Pleasant solicited sexual favors and money to provide a favorable report for their insurance, according to police.

LSP Investigators say they were able to confirm these allegations, which ultimately resulted in the indictment.

Tuesday April, 20, Pleasant was booked into the Franklin Parish Jail without incident.

Investigators say this is still an active investigation. We will continue to follow this story and bring you more information as it becomes available.