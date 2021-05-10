EXCLUSIVE: Winnsboro native murdered in Bastrop; now the family seeks justice

WINNSBORO, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to friends and family, a Winnsboro man who was on his way to becoming a police officer for the Winnsboro Police Department was murdered in Bastrop over the weekend.

The family is now seeking justice for his murder.

“It hurts. My brother was a loving, caring person,” said Makesha Rose, Bobby’s Oldest Sister.

Friends and family are in complete shock over the death of Bobby Rose. He was a father of three and a native to Winnsboro.

Rose’s sister, Lakesha Dorsey, was told on Mother’s Day by Winnsboro PD that her brother was murdered in Bastrop.

She said police told her someone called 911 after finding him in his car. It had just been in an accident.

The person who called 911 said he was dead at the scene and had several gunshot wounds.

Dorsey doesn’t know who called 911.

“I couldn’t breathe, I didn’t believe it. If you know Bobby, murder would be the last thing to cause his death,” said Dorsey.

She said Bobby Rose was well known in the community.

He coached a local basketball team and was about to be sworn in as a police officer.

He also worked as a security guard for a nightclub.

“My brother loved sports, he loved the kids, he loved to help kids and to help this community,” said Makesha Rose, Bobby’s Older Sister.

“Not too many people helped the kids, but he was one of them,” said Sadarien Lee, Friend of Bobby Rose.

His family now wants answers from the Bastrop Police Department. Dorsey said investigators haven’t revealed too much information. Dorsey did say Bastrop PD told her late Monday night that they now have a suspect, but no one has been arrested.

“My mom wants closure, this is not the son she raised, he did not deserve to be murdered and we just want closure,” said Dorsey.

“I love my brother, my brother is gone,” said Rose.

NBC 10 reached out to the Bastrop Police Department for comment on this case. We did not hear back from the agency as of Monday.