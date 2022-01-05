Winnsboro man charged with Aggravated Assault with a Firearm and Illegal Possession of Stolen Firearms

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Police Department says they have arrested a man on three counts of Aggravated Assault with a Firearm and one count of Illegal Possession of Stolen Firearms.

Brandon D. Blackson

Courtesy: Ouachita Correctional Center

According to the arrest affidavit, officers arrested Brandon D. Blackson on January 5, 2022 just before noon. Officers say they picked up Blackson on charges of Aggravated Assault and Possession of Stolen Firearms in a home in the 1800 Block of Flynn Street.

Police say Blackson admitted to them, post Miranda rights, that he pilled the handgun on three victims and discharging the firearm in the residence. Officers say they checked the serial number on the guns and they matched guns that had been stolen from someone in Arlington, Texas.

Brandon was booked into Ouachita Correctional Center.