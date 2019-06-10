Winnsboro man arrested, charged with Attempted First Degree Murder and Attempted Arson

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

(6/10/19) FRANKLIN PARISH, La. -- A Winnsboro man has been arrested, accused of setting a fire inside of his family home while his mother and grandfather were inside.

According to reports, 32-year-old Jonathan Armstrong was booked into the Franklin Parish Detention Center on Saturday, June 8, on two counts of Attempted First Degree Murder and one count each of Aggravated Arson and Remaining After Forbidden.

Police say the fire happened that morning in the 300 block of Carter Street.

Investigators say Armstrong had been arguing with his bedridden mother and his disabled grandfather throughout the night which led to him being told to leave. 911 was called when Armstrong refused.

When police arrived, they could see smoke coming from the home. The fire was located in the bedroom and was extinguished without any injuries.

