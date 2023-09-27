WINNSBORO, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, September 26, 2023, at 12:13 PM, the Winnsboro District 5 Fire Department received a call about a possible structure fire on First Street in Winnsboro, La. with the caller reporting that there was “fire in the wall.” Upon arrival, responding units encountered smoke and heat coming from the wall behind the washing machine and dryer in the home’s laundry room.

While completing this task, officials learned that the fire spread to the attic of the home, and the entry was made into the attic through the carport access door to extinguish the fire found there as well. According to officials, the fire was quickly extinguished, and all responding units focused on ensuring any hotspots were cooled down throughout the laundry room walls and attic and covering the furniture in the rest of the house with salvage covers to prevent any water dripping down from the attic from damaging anything.

No injuries or fatalities were reported.