WINNSBORO, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Winnsboro District 5 Fire Department responded to a fire at the Winnsboro Rubber Recycling Facility on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at approximately 7:34 PM.
Once units arrived at the scene, they encountered heavy smoke coming from the main building. At 8:39 PM, the fire was brought under control, and an overhaul was performed.
NBC 10 has learned that no injuries or fatalities were reported. According to officials, plant personnel attempted to suppress the fire prior to officials’ arrival.
Authorities confirmed that the fire was linked to a mechanical failure in a process machine.
I want to thank each and every volunteer and paid firefighter that came out to assist. We have a great crew here in Franklin Parish and it shows during events like these. I am proud to serve with these great men and women!Chief Jessie Morris, Winnsboro Fire Department