WINNSBORO, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Winnsboro Fire Department along with the Franklin Parish Fire Department, District 5 are giving tips on using space heaters during this cold weather.

They advise residents to place heaters three to five feet from any materials, due to possibility of materials around these heaters forming heat.

Also, please make sure heaters are plugged into the wall socket and not extension cords not being able to handle the current flow through them, which cause shorting out and causing fires.

For more information, call (318) 435-5306