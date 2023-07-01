WINNSBORO, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, June 30, 2023, at 3:11 PM, the Winnsboro District 5 Fire Department was dispatched to a structure fire in the 400 block of LA Highway 130. Car 1, Engine 501, Service 502, and Engine 503 responded with several personnel.

Units arrived on scene and observed light smoke coming from the Bravo/Charlie side of the home. The homeowner advised personnel that the house was empty and the fire was in a bedroom in the rear.

After conducting a 360 of the home, a 1.5-inch line was deployed behind the home, and a transitional attack was made on the main fire in the bedroom. Units entered the home and observed the fire spreading to the attic section. Additional units were dispatched from Fire District 2 for water supply and manpower.

Photo courtesy of Winnsboro District 5 Fire Department

The roof was ventilated, and units were able to bring the fire under control. There were reportedly no injuries, but the home sustained heavy smoke and water damage as well as burn damage to the back bedroom and structural components in the attic.