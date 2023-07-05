WINNSBORO, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, June 30, 2023, at 3:11 PM, the Winnsboro District 5 Fire Department responded to a structure fire on LA Highway 130. Upon arrival, officials observed light smoke coming from the bravo/charlie side of the home.

According to authorities, they met with the homeowner who advised that the house was clear of any residents and that he observed the fire in a rear bedroom. Officials entered the home and noticed that the fire traveled from the rear bedroom to the attic.

Authorities were able to bring the fire under control and no injuries were reported.