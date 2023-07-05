WINNSBORO, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, June 30, 2023, at 3:11 PM, the Winnsboro District 5 Fire Department responded to a structure fire on LA Highway 130. Upon arrival, officials observed light smoke coming from the bravo/charlie side of the home.
According to authorities, they met with the homeowner who advised that the house was clear of any residents and that he observed the fire in a rear bedroom. Officials entered the home and noticed that the fire traveled from the rear bedroom to the attic.
Authorities were able to bring the fire under control and no injuries were reported.
I wanted to thank each and every firefighter that was able to respond. The current heat wave increases the dangers of heat related injuries in our personnel without extra personnel to help and allow for rehab operations. The help today was much appreciated! I also want to thank NELA Ambulance Service and the Franklin Parish Sheriffs Office for their assistance! The cause of the fire is undetermined at this point.Winnsboro District 5 Fire Department