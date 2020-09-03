Winnfield man pleads guilty to stealing firearms from local store in 2019

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A Winnfield man plead guilty on Thursday, September 3, to stealing firearms from a local store in 2019.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Louisiana, 53-year-old Joe Louis Anderson, of Winnfield, plead guilty to one count of theft of firearms from a federal firearms dealer.

Evidence at the hearing showed that during the early morning hours of July 25, 2019, Anderson unlawfully entered the Governor’s Affair store and stole five firearms from a display case. The store had surveillance video of Anderson taking the firearms and leaving the store with them.

Anderson faces 10 years in prison, not more than three years of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine.

Anderson will be sentenced on December 4, 2020, at 11:00 AM.