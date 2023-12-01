WINNFIELD, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 29, 2023, the Winnfield Fire Department responded to a major two-vehicle accident involving a pickup and an 18-wheeler around 5:40 AM on Hwy. 167 in front of Grantadams Dairy Maid. The Winnfield Fire Department responded to the scene of the incident.

Photo courtesy of Winnfield Fire Department

Photo courtesy of Winnfield Fire Department

One occupant was reportedly trapped, and the pickup was smoking. Fire personnel deployed extrication equipment off of Ladder 1 to rescue the occupant, while other personnel deployed a booster line off of Engine 1 to cool off the truck.

BLS care was provided to the patient until they could be loaded and transported by ALS to the local hospital. Firefighters then stood by until the scene was made safe and clear.