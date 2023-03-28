WINNFIELD, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Louisiana Main Street has finally accepted the city of Winnfield as the newest member of the Lagniappe Community Program, an 18-month capacity-building process paving the way to becoming a designated community to Louisiana’s Main Street.

According to the city of Winnfield, the downtown area has different empty buildings that can be changed into businesses such as restaurants, boutiques, or markets. Also, the second floors of these empty buildings might be restored and changed over into living spaces.