WINNFIELD, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Louisiana Main Street has finally accepted the city of Winnfield as the newest member of the Lagniappe Community Program, an 18-month capacity-building process paving the way to becoming a designated community to Louisiana’s Main Street.
According to the city of Winnfield, the downtown area has different empty buildings that can be changed into businesses such as restaurants, boutiques, or markets. Also, the second floors of these empty buildings might be restored and changed over into living spaces.
With a strong political history, Winn Parish is home to three Louisiana governors and the Louisiana Political Museum and Hall of Fame. Winnfield is the heart of Winn Parish, and the history held in the buildings of the city needs to be preserved. I look forward to the journey of Winnfield Main Street and their progress in creating an area where people can experience the small town charm and historical past.Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser