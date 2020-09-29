Winn Parish Sheriff Cranford Jordan tests positive for COVID-19, hospitalized and on ventilator

WEST MONROE, La. — KTVE/KARD has learned that Winn Parish Sheriff Cranford Jordan has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to our sources, Sheriff Jordan is currently hospitalized and is on a ventilator.

We will continue to update this article as we learn more about Sheriff Jordan’s condition.

