WINN PARISH, La (KTVE/KARD)– Winn Parish School district could go to four-day school weeks soon. They sent out a survey of two calendars, one with four days and one with five days, to get parents’ opinions in the district.

Amber Cox, a Winn Parish School Board member, told NBC 10 about the consideration. “Neighboring parishes have been doing it, but it just came up, and right now, it’s still in the data-collecting stage. So this came up just to possibly draw more teachers to the parish.”

Cox also explained the next step after the surveys come in. “The board will review it, and the superintendent will review it and just put that into consideration. So the next step is to see what was said about it. Nothing has been voted on; we’re not at that step yet. We’re just taking in all the information at this time.”

Karly Stewart, a parent of a Winn Parish student, told us how she feels about four-day school weeks. “I want my child and the kids of Winn parish to have the best education they could have, and if that means going to a four-day school week, I’m all for that. Whatever is going to get my kid the best education. We have great educators, and I want to keep those people inside Winn parish. I want to bring great educators that aren’t here into our parish. So my ultimate goal is ensuring our kids have the education they need, so they can go out into this world and be great people.”