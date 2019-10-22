Department of Justice awards $150,000 grant to a North Louisiana School Board

WINN PARISH (10/22/19) — The Department of Justice is helping Winn Parish make its schools safer.

A $150,000 grant was given to the Winn Parish School Board as part of the stop school violence prevention program.

The funding gives the school board an opportunity to create emergency safety plans and also improve programs for student mental health.

“Primarily though it is to improve our awareness and our ability to write good school safety plans based on best practices and so the training or the ability to hire consultants or attend training’s for district personnel, school principals, will be a great benefit to us,” said Al Simmons, Director at Winn Parish School Board.

Safety plans will be created for any type of emergency situation.

“We want our plans to affect not only the worst case scenario of if there’s a violent situation, but the very likely situation of fire, severe weather, that sort of thing,” said Simmons.

The grant is specifically for planning and training to implement safety plans. No equipment,materials, or supplies will be purchased.

“We’re just very pleased to have the support of the money from the Federal Government for this,” said Simmons.

The school board hopes the funding will help build a better community and improve emergency preparedness.

MONROE, La. — The Department of Justice has awarded a total of $400,000 to two North Louisiana school boards to help address school violence.

The Winn Parish School Board received $150,000 from the Bureau of Justice Assistance’s (BJA) STOP School Violence Technology and Threat Assessment Solutions for Safer Schools Program. This funding will help provide school staff and students with the ability to use threat assessments, crisis intervention teams, and anonymous reporting technology.

The Caddo Parish School Board received $250,000 from the BJA’s STOP School Violence Prevention and Mental Health Training Program. This money will address issues such as bullying, addiction, and interpersonal violence. The Louisiana Commission of Law Enforcement also recieved $500,000 under the same program.

President Trump signed the STOP School Violence Act into law in March 2018, authorizing grants that are designed to improve threat assessments, train students and faculty to provide tips and leads, and prepare law enforcement officers and emergency professionals to respond to school shootings and other violent incidents.

