WINNFIELD, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 11, 2024, officials of the City of Winnfield announced that they will open the Grove Street Recreation Center due to incoming inclement weather. The center is located at 800 North Grove Street in Winnfield, La. and it will be open from January 15, 2024, to January 19, 2024.

The center will be used for a temporary warming center.

The shelters offers a total of 50 cots and blankets to assist those affected by winter weather due to power outages or any unexpected weather conditions. City of Winnfield

If residents need assistance being transported to the center, be sure to call 318-628-0246.