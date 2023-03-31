WINN PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to officials, the state of Louisiana will receive a total of $5,274,865.66 from the Federal Emergency Management Agency in relief for Hurricane Laura. Officials also confirmed that Winn Parish, La will receive a $1,656,198.41 grant from the federal government to repair roads and culverts damaged by Hurricane Laura.

Hurricane Laura struck Louisiana with force, but the resilience of our communities proved Louisiana is stronger than any storm. This funding will help our communities remain prepared. Dr. Bill Cassidy, M.D