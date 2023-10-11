All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

WINN PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, October 10, 2023, the Winn Parish Sheriff’s Office obtained an arrest warrant on Randy D. Williams. Williams was allegedly caught burglarizing a home by the homeowner.

According to deputies, the homeowner was accompanied by two female accomplices who had left the scene prior to the deputy’s arrival. The two female subjects have not yet been identified but Williams was arrested for Simple Burglary.

According to Sheriff Jordan, more arrests are possible as the investigation continues.