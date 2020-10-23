Williams Church of Christ suffers extensive fire damage overnight

BASTROP, La. — According to the Bastrop Fire Department, the Williams Church of Christ church in Bastrop, Louisiana suffered extensive damage during an overnight fire on the evening of October 22.

Firefighters say they encountered heavy smoke and an active fire upon arrival.

Courtesy: Bastrop Fire Department

The Bastrop Fire Department says they were able to contain and stop the spread of fire, however the church suffered extensive damage.

The fire department is asking the community to keep this church family in your prayers over the coming weeks.