UPDATE: Over 14,000 still without power in Northeast Louisiana, Southern Arkansas

UPDATE: WEST MONROE, La. — Power has slowly been restored to some residents following Easter Sunday’s severe weather.

As of 4 PM, there are 13,777 customers in Louisiana and 775 in Arkansas still without power according to the Entergy Outage Map.

Louisiana:

Ouachita Parish – 12,235

Richland Parish – 325

Jackson Parish – 374

Morehouse Parish – 68

Union Parish – 582

West Carroll Parish – 2

Lincoln Parish – 77

Caldwell Parish – 58

East Carroll Parish – 51

Tensas Parish – 3

Madison Parish – 2

Arkansas:

Union County – 520

Columbia County – 48

Ouachita County – 206

Ashley County – 1

ORIGINAL: WEST MONROE, La. — Easter Sunday’s brought extensive wind and apparent tornado damage across the ArkLaMiss. This has also caused power outages throughout our area as well.

As of 1:45 PM on Sunday, 18,402 customers in Louisiana and 1,788 customers in Arkansas were without power according to the Entergy outage map. The majority of the outages come from Ouachita Parish, who at this time has 14,613 residents without power.

Here is a list of parishes with outages and the number of residents currently without power:

Louisiana:

Ouachita Parish – 14,613

Richland Parish – 955

Jackson Parish – 841

Morehouse Parish – 610

Union Parish – 583

West Carroll Parish – 443

Lincoln Parish – 212

Caldwell Parish – 122

East Carroll Parish – 17

Tensas Parish – 3

Winn Parish – 2

Madison Parish – 1

Arkansas:

Union County – 1,177

Columbia County – 253

Ouachita County – 206

Ashley County – 147

Drew County – 3

Chicot County – 2

Entergy of Louisiana has this statement listed underneath the time of estimated restoration:

Due to storm activity in your area, we are experiencing extensive power outages. Our crews are working to restore service as quickly as possible. Due to our efforts to ensure the safety of our employees and our customers, prediction of estimated restoration times may be impacted due to the effects of COVID-19. We will provide an estimated restoration time and other information about your outage as soon as its available. We apologize for this inconvenience.

Entergy of Arkansas has this statement listed underneath a majority of outages:

Based on severe weather forecasted for your area today, we are anticipating significant damage to our facilities. Based on our experience with type of event we estimate that most customers should have power restored by 8 am tomorrow 4-13. The estimated time of restoration could change based on actual damages and we expect that the most heavily damaged areas could have longer restorations times. Estimates will be updated as soon as possible.

