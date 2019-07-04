Why KARD is off DirecTv and AT&T U-verse

DIRECTV and/or AT&T U-verse] subscribers no longer have access to KARD. Contact DIRECTV [and AT&T U-verse] today at 800-288-2020 and tell DIRECTV [and AT&T U-verse] to “Bring back my FOX 14!”

DIRECTV / AT&T U-verse Customer Service – 800-288-2020 / 800-531-5000



Q: What is happening?

A: DIRECTV [and AT&T U-verse] subscribers no longer have access to KARD station as of midnight CST on July 3, 2019. DIRECTV [and AT&T U-verse] has/have yet to reach a new distribution agreement to allow the cable television provider the right to continue to air your favorite new stories around the ArkLaMiss area.

Q: What other programming could I miss?

A: You no longer have access to your local news, emergency service updates and your favorite shows such as the Women’s World Cup Finals on July 7th, NFL on FOX, including Thursday Night Football, the Primetime Emmy Awards and the new season of The Masked Singer.



Q: Where will KARD programming still be available?

A: No other cable or satellite company is affected; only DIRECTV [and AT&T U-verse] customers have had their favorite news, comedies, dramas, and sports taken away. Other providers are available including DISH (855-898-6730) and over-the-air with digital antenna.

Q: Are you still negotiating with DIRECTV and/or AT&T U-verse?

A: Yes. While the contract has expired, we remain available to reach a mutually agreeable agreement with DIRECTV [and AT&T]. We have been negotiating in good faith with DIRECTV [and AT&T U-verse], proposing fair and reasonable terms for your local KARD station.

Q: What can I do about this situation?

A: You have choices. Call 800-288-2020 and demand they bring back your favorite local news source! You can also contact other local providers – including DISH (855-898-6730) – and switch to make sure you are treated fairly and get the programming you want.

