What’s open in the ArkLaMiss?

WEST MONROE, La. — As the wintry weather hit the ArkLaMiss, many businesses shuttered the doors for a few days.

Still, there are many businesses open to the public. Below is a list of what is open in the ArkLaMiss:

Sonic on Cypress St. in West Monroe

Super1 on Cypress St. in West Monroe

PizzaFest on Cypress St. in West Monroe

Exxon on Cypress St. in West Monroe

It is not recommended to get out during this weather event. If you must get out, please exercise extreme caution.

If you would like to add your business to this list, please send an email with the details to kardnews@nexstar.tv