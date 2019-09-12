What to know about Lakeland Cotton & Grain receivership

BATON ROUGE, La. — (9/11/19) As of September 10, 2019, the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry has placed Lakeland Cotton & Grain in receivership

The only purpose of this is to ensure that any farmer who has a valid contract with Lakeland will be paid for grain that has been delivered as specified in his/her contract.

To be paid, a farmer must:

  • Have a valid contract with Lakeland
  • Present proof of delivery and payment (your settlement statement) if you delivered grain to another elevator
  • File a separate claim for each entity that has a contract

A claim form with instructions is being developed to assist in filing claims. That form can be requested through the LDAF office by calling (225) 922-1341.

Contact one of the following LDAF employees with questions/concerns:

  • Dr. Steve Sesssums, Asst. Commissioner Agro-Consumer Services
    • Phone: (225) 922-1342
    • Email: ssessums@ldaf.state.la.us
  • Kyra Fitzgerald, Director of Louisiana Agricultural Commodities Commissions
    • Phone: (225) 935-2164
    • Email: kyra@ldaf.state.la.us

