What to know about Lakeland Cotton & Grain receivership

BATON ROUGE, La. — (9/11/19) As of September 10, 2019, the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry has placed Lakeland Cotton & Grain in receivership
The only purpose of this is to ensure that any farmer who has a valid contract with Lakeland will be paid for grain that has been delivered as specified in his/her contract.
To be paid, a farmer must:
- Have a valid contract with Lakeland
- Present proof of delivery and payment (your settlement statement) if you delivered grain to another elevator
- File a separate claim for each entity that has a contract
A claim form with instructions is being developed to assist in filing claims. That form can be requested through the LDAF office by calling (225) 922-1341.
Contact one of the following LDAF employees with questions/concerns:
- Dr. Steve Sesssums, Asst. Commissioner Agro-Consumer Services
- Phone: (225) 922-1342
- Email: ssessums@ldaf.state.la.us
- Kyra Fitzgerald, Director of Louisiana Agricultural Commodities Commissions
- Phone: (225) 935-2164
- Email: kyra@ldaf.state.la.us