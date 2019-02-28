What does the weather mean for the 2019 crawfish season Video

MONROE, La. - Crawfish are the belle's of the boil in Louisiana and for ULM student Sarthak Neupane, they've become one of his favorite things.

He says his first reaction when he first ate crawfish was, "Wow!"

However, those mudbugs don't really like the cold.

"Crawfish don't eat, they don't grow, they don't move, they don't catch as much," said Jamie Cormier co-owner of Cormier's.

With all the rain the area has been experiencing and the warmer temperatures moving in you would think all is well but that's not the case.

"They can have all the rain that they can get, but if the weather don't warm up and get more sunshine, it's not going to change," said Cormier.

He explains it's a simple formula, "Supply is low, demand is high, the price is going to be high."

In 2018 mudbug prices rose a dollar and this season they're sitting near six dollars a pound, but for crawfish lovers like Neupane; Money isn't an object.

"Not really, it's crawfish, it's worth it," he said.

As he wraps up his last year in town, he only has one goal.

"This semester I wanted to eat all the crawfish I could because I'm either moving to nebraska or california and I do not trust crawfish outside of louisiana."

Proving that despite the price and the weather crawfish is one staple that's here to stay.

Customers and workers say the crawfish are bigger than they have been this early in the season. Cormier says prices will mostly likely be high through Easter when demand begins to drop.