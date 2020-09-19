West Winnsboro Water System issues partial boil advisory

The West Winnsboro Water System is issuing a partial boil advisory effective immediately.
The Water System is issuing the advisory for repairs to a leak.
The advisory will affect the following areas:
865 Starting at Hwy 4 – continuing approximately 4 miles East
Dummyline RD
Stinson RD
Greenlight Road
Peoples Road.
The advisory will affect approximately 40 connections.
This advisory will remain in effect until rescinded and we will update this article as we receive more information.
