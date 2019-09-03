West Nile concerns addressed after mosquito spraying delayed twice

OUACHITA PARISH, LA (09/03/19)–The last week of August, ten different locations in Ouachita Parish tested positive for West Nile Virus. The Ouachita Parish Mosquito Abatement scheduled an aerial treatment, but it was delayed two different days due to a government law.



“Pilots can’t fly over a certain amount of time each day or each week. So that’s what caused the delay in spraying,” said Shannon Rider, Director at Ouachita Parish Mosquito Abatement.



This left many people in those areas that tested positive nervous and asking questions.



“Just remain calm, this isn’t the first time this has ever happened and it will not be the last, I promise. We try and make accommodations accordingly as best we can,” said Rider.



Aerial spraying allows the treatment to land in the trees and is more direct, but because of that law…they had to do ground treatment instead.



“We always try and make accommodations, these kinds of things can always occur,” said Rider.



The aerial treatment is reschedule for Tuesday, September 3rd and Thursday the 6th, the day before Friday night football. Two of the positive mosquito pools are next to West Monroe High School and Neville High School, who both have home games on Friday.



Mosquito abatement officials say fans can still come out.

“We don’t spray until starting at 9 P.M. And then we make accommodations if there are events or things occurring that we work around those events,” said Rider.



In addition, reports from last week to this week show a decrease in the infection rate. However, fans are still encouraged to wear mosquito repellent, stay clear of stagnant water, and wear the proper clothing at the games.