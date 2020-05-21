West Monroe woman killed in early Thursday morning crash

OUACHITA PARISH, La. — A crash in Ouachita Parish claimed the life of a West Monroe woman early Thursday morning.

According to Louisiana State Police Troop F, the crash happened just before 2 a.m. on I-20 west of Monroe.

Troopers say that a 2015 Chevrolet Equinox, driven by 52-year-old Kimberly Alexander of West Monroe, was heading east on I-20. For reasons still under investigation, troopers say Alexander’s vehicle ran off of the roadway and onto the shoulder where it ran into the rear of a parked commercial motor vehicle (CMV).

Alexander, who was not wearing her seat-belt, received life-threatening injuries during the crash and was taken to a local hospital where she later died from these injuries. The driver of the CMV received moderate injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Troopers say that impairment is suspected to be a factor in this crash. Toxicology samples were taken and have been submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.

