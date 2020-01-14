West Monroe woman charged with vehicular homicide

West Monroe, La. (01/14/20)— On January 12, 2020, just before 9:00 P.M., Louisiana State Police Troop F responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 557.

This crash claimed the life of a Farmerville man last night, and a West Monroe woman has been charged with vehicular homicide.

According to a news release, the initial investigation revealed a 2009 Dodge Journey, driven by Amanda Fletcher, age 36, of West Monroe, was traveling north on Louisiana Highway 557.

The SUV crossed the center line and traveled into the path of a 1999 Honda Motorcycle, driven by Ronald Smith Jr., age 35, of Farmerville.

After impact, Smith was separated from his motorcycle and pronounced dead at the scene.

Fletcher, who was unrestrained, was treated for injuries at the scene.

At the time of the crash, Fletcher showed signs of impairment and was arrested.

She was booked into Ouachita Correctional Center on charges of vehicular homicide, no seat belt, and improper lane usage.

Routine toxicology tests are pending. The crash remains under investigation.

This is the first fatal crash that Troop F has investigated this year.

