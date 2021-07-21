West Monroe woman charged with Felony Carnal Knowledge of a Juvenile

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office says they have arrested a West Monroe woman on charges of Felony Carnal Knowledge of a Juvenile.

According to deputies, they were called to a complaint of a sexual offence involving a juvenile. Deputies say the victim had sex with Ashley Chancey, 27, in the parking lot of Johnny’s Pizza on Jonesboro Road.

Deputies say they spoke with the victim after he had sex with Chancey and the victim says he was not forced to do anything, but he did not stop her.

Deputies say the victim says they also had oral sex on another night they closed together.

After being arrested and her rights were read to her, deputies say Chancey admitted to having sex with the victim one night after work. They both walked to her truck, because he was helping her carry things to her truck.

According to deputies, Chancey says it was the victim lead her to his truck and they talked, then made out and had sex.

Chancey has been booked into Ouachita Correctional Center on Felony Carnal Knowledge of a Juvenile.