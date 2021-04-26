West Monroe woman arrested on animal cruelty charges

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A West Monroe woman has been arrested on animal cruelty charges.

According to court documents, a deputy was dispatched to Ridgedale Apartments concerning an animal complaint by the manager.

When the deputy arrived, the manager stated the tenant, Shelby Toutges, had left a dog tied to a pole in front of her apartment despite several requests to retrieve the animal.

Shelby Toutges

The manager also stated that she and others at the complex had been caring for the dog instead of Toutges.

Animal control was contacted and upon arrival, the animal control agent detected an odor coming from the apartment commonly associated with dead or rotting animals.

The animal control agent and the manager entered the apartment to determine the origin of the odor and found an abundance of feces on the floors.

They also discovered a small corn snake, deceased in its glass enclosure. Then they discovered a deceased pit bull puppy in a black cage.

Toutges was located and arrested on one count of Cruelty to Animals – Simple (Misdemeanor) and two counts of Cruelty to Animals – Aggravated (Felony).