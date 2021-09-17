West Monroe woman arrested for Felony Theft after stealing $26,000

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday September 16 shortly after 4 p.m., officers with the West Monroe Police Department were called to Harbor Freight Tools in regards to an employee theft.

When officers arrived, they were advised that their employee, 48-year-old Dawn Stark had been making false returns on items and keeping the money from the transactions.

Per the arrest report, the first transaction happened in September of 2020 and had continued on until the last few days. The total amount taken as part of these transactions was over $26,000.

When officers spoke with Stark, she reportedly stated that she only remembered doing around $14,000.

Dawn Stark was arrested and booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center on one count of Theft – Felony.