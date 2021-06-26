West Monroe woman arrested after drunken hit and run

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Louisiana State Police troopers arrested a West Monroe woman on Saturday June 25 after she was involved with a hit and run.

Louisiana State Police were dispatched to a two vehicle crash on US Highway 165 near Delouche Road. According to the arrest report, 62-year-old Karen Thompson drove away from the crash site. After the Trooper was given Thompson’s contact information, he was informed by Thompson that she was driving home and would not return to the site because it was too dark.

Also, Thompson advised the Trooper that she stopped at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church’s parking lot, which the Trooper told her to remain at the location.

Once the Trooper arrived to the parking lot, he saw several beer cans in front of Thompson’s car and he could smell an alcoholic beverage on her breath.

Thompson was slow to respond to instructions and used her vehicle to remain standing. Per arrest report, she performed poorly on her sobriety test.

She was arrested and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center. Thompson was charged with DWI First Offense, Hit and Run, and Failure to Yield While Turning Left at an Intersection.