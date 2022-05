WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, May 12, 2022, the West Monroe West Ouachita Chamber of Commerce will host a Small Business Awards Luncheon at the West Monroe Convention Center. The luncheon will take place from 11:30 AM to 1 PM.

There will be a $25 fee for each person. To reserve a table or for sponsorship opportunities, email kkelley@westmonroechamber.org.