West Monroe West Ouachita Chamber of Commerce honored at NELA Delegation Appreciation Dinner

Amanda Hatten Edge, Chairman of the WMWO Chamber receives resolution from NELA Delegation Pictured from Left to Right: Sen. Glen Womack, Rep. Foy Gadberry, Rep. Neil Riser, Sen. Stewart Cathy, Jr., WMWO Chamber Chairman Amanda Hatten Edge, Sen. Jay Morris, Rep. Francis Thompson, WMWO Chairman-Elect Josh Hayes. Not pictured but in attendance, Katrina Jackson

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)- According to a press release, the West Monroe West Ouachita Chamber of Commerce was proud to host a Legislative Appreciation Dinner in Baton Rouge this week.

Those who attended included members of the Louisiana State legislature, local elected officials, honored guests, and representatives from the WMWO Chamber.

The dinner was an opportunity for the Chamber to express appreciation to the legislative delegation for their work put into the business community and residents of Northeast Louisiana.

The Chamber received a Senate Concurrent Resolution from the NELA Delegation recognizing the Chambers 65th anniversary and a legacy of leadership and community enhancement.

“Collaboration with our elected officials and staff is a critical part of that process and we look forward to hosting this event again next year”, said Amanda Hatten Edge, WMWO Chairman.

“Recognizing opportunities through collaboration at every level of government is just another

example of how the Chamber works every day to support our vibrant, family friendly community and #GrowWest”, she added.