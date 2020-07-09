West Monroe unveils soft kayak launch at Lazarre Park

WEST MONROE, La (07/09/20) — The city of West Monroe now has a soft kayak launch at Lazarre park.

Kayaks, canoes and paddleboards will have direct access into the Ouachita river off the sandy launch area at the park. They’re working to place signs throughout Lazarre park pointing exactly where the launch is.

City officials and local business owners say they’re excited to offer this to residents and tourists as it will bring an economic impact to the area.

“Our hope is that more and more paddlers will come from not only here locally, but from regionally, you know that will lead to more business for the city of West Monroe and the region. We plan to try and coordinate events where we can now use this nice launch,” said Mark Elliott, Owner of H2Go.

H2go says they look forward to those events and bringing in more people to the kayak and paddle-boarding community on the Ouachita River.