WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, Feb. 16, through Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024, the City of West Monroe will host a 1920s-themed murder mystery dinner theatre by Twin City Entertainment called “I Love You to Death.”

Come dressed in the best roaring ’20’s style to add to the fun. Also, attendees can enjoy a three-course meal and entertainment, with benefits going to the Downtown West Monroe Riverfront Marina Project.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m., with the show starting at 7 p.m. The show will occur at the West Monroe Convention Center at 901 Ridge Avenue.

To purchase tickets, use the link provided below. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/i-love-you-to-death-1920s-speakeasy-comedy-tickets-795679858877?aff=ebdssbdestsearch