West Monroe to hold public visioning sessions this week for community input

WEST MONROE, La. — The City of West Monroe has announced two visioning sessions that the public is invited to attend.

The City of West Monroe is asking for the public’s help to kick off a Citywide Master Plan process. The Master Plan, which is being funded by a grant from the USDA, will focus on land use, zoning, infrastructure, economic development, parks and recreation, and more.

The sessions set for this week will gather feedback from the community and ensure that administrators with the City will have a clear picture of what challenges and opportunities West Monroe faces in the future.

The sessions are set for the following times:

Wednesday, February 10 at 8:30 AM West Monroe Convention Center, 901 Ridge Avenue

Thursday, February 11 at 5:30 PM West Ouachita Senior Center, 1800 North 7th Street



There is a limit of only 75 people per session. Face masks and social distancing will be required for these sessions.