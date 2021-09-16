West Monroe selects Lincoln Builders of Ruston to break ground for new sports complex

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The City of West Monroe has chosen Lincoln Builders of Ruston to build an indoor sports complex.

The announcement comes a month after Mayor Mitchell said she envisions West Monroe as a destination city, and the sports arena will bring people in to boost the local economy through sporting events like basketball, volleyball, dance competitions, and more.

Lincoln Builders is well known to the city, because they have worked on projects like LA Tech Athletics Complex, Monroe Regional Airport, and CenturyLink Corporate Headquarters.

The city has already received a conceptual drawing of the facility, and the final design will be completed by the architect and contractor during the pre-construction phase of the project.

Patrick Ramsey, CEO of Lincoln Builders, says they’re excited to partner with West Monroe to bring this project to life.

“Well, I think West Monroe is committed to building a quality project. I know Tim Brandon is going to draw a great project and we intend with our full effort to build a great project. I think they’ll have a facility where they can come in and comfortably view these games. And have great amenities and a nice new project that the city is going to produce,” says Ramsey.

The city believes this is just one step closer to take West Monroe to the next level by improving the local economy and the quality of life for residents and visitors in West Monroe.