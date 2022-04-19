WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, April 23, 2022, the West Monroe Police Department is partnering with the West Monroe Community Center, Neighborhood Watch, Ouachita Green, AmeriCorps, and approximately 30 venders from other organizations for an Earth Day Neighborhood Blow-out for the area around the West Monroe Community Center.

The event will begin with a neighborhood trash clean-up from 8 AM to 9:30 AM. From 10 AM to 1 PM, there will be a cookout with hamburgers and hot dogs provided by the Wal-Mart Neighborhood Market and a cash donation from Marie’s Medical.

There will be activities for kids, music, and free COVID-19 vaccinations available. These activities will be held at the West Monroe Community Center on 400 South Fifth Street in West Monroe, La.