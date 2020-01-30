West Monroe Police still searching for missing 17-year-old girl

WEST MONROE, La. — Detectives with the West Monroe Police Department are still searching for a missing teenager.

Rachel Lowry, 17, was first reported missing on Tuesday, January 21, 2020. Police say Rachel left her home and has not been heard from by friends or family since.

Rachel is believed to be somewhere in the Calhoun area.

If you know where Rachel is, please call the West Monroe Police Department at 318-396-2722 or Det. Justin Cummings at 318-397-6744.

