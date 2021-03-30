West Monroe Police: Sex crime leads to two arrests

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The West Monroe Police Department says they have arrested two people after a child was left at home and forcibly raped.

According to police, they were called to Linderman Avenue in West Monroe to respond to a report of a sex crime. Once on the scene, police interviewed an 8-year-old boy about what happened to him.

Police say the boy described being raped and described the suspect as a family aquaintance, who was later identified as Xavier Hines.

During the investigation, police talked with the victim’s mother to find out where she was during the incident. When interviewed Takisha Bruno told police she did not know her son had been abused because she left her 8-year-old son and her 2-year-old daughter at home alone while she left the house several times to run errands and visit with friends.

Police say they later found Hines walking down the street near Trenton Street and Pine Street and when they placed him under arrest he began to scream that “he did not rape anyone”.

Officials say Hines is a convicted sex offender/felon who is on parole for sexual obscenity.

Bruno was booked on charges of Cruelty to Juveniles and Child Desertion.

Hines was booked on charges of First Degree Rape.