West Monroe Police searching for missing man

WEST MONROE, La. — The West Monroe Police Department is currently searching for a missing man.
According to police, 21-year-old Cadarrion Buggs, of West Monroe, was last seen leaving a relative’s home with a friend on February 21, 2020.
Police say Buggs has ties to Monroe, West Monroe, and Ruston.
Buggs is 5’4″ tall and weighs between 130-140 lbs.
If you have seen Buggs or know where he may be, please call Detective Justin Cummings at 318-397-6744.
