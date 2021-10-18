West Monroe Police search for woman accused of using counterfeit money

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The West Monroe Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a woman accused of using counterfeit money at a local business.

According to police, they need help finding the woman in the pictures below. She is accused of using counterfeit money at a local business, if you know any information that could help police locate this woman you are urged to get in touch with Detective Justin Cummings at 318-397-6744.

  • Courtesy: West Monroe Police Department Facebook Page
  • Courtesy: West Monroe Police Department Facebook Page

To read the full release you can read it from their Facebook page, here.

