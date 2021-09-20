West Monroe Police on the hunt for Attempted 2nd Degree Murder suspect

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On the evening of Sunday September 19, officers with the West Monroe Police Department responded to a shooting that happened on the 300 block of South 2nd Street.

Per the report, the victim was parked in the road in front of a home, and was approached by Christopher D. Williams. Williams reportdly asked the person for money, and when the person refused, Williams shot them twice.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and their current condition is unknown.

An arrest warrant has been obtained for Christopher Williams for Attempted Second Degree Murder, with a bond of $2,000,000.00.



Christopher Williams has been arrested previously for Attempted Murder charges, and is to be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Christopher Williams is asked to contact the West Monroe Police Department at 318-396-2722.