West Monroe police officer, Uncle Si, surprises drivers during traffic stops

WEST MONROE, La. (08/14/19)– While making his usual rounds, Corporal Opie Baker with the West Monroe Police Department did something a little different with help from his friends at United Automation.

“People were kind of nervous and didn’t know if they were breaking the law or not,” Don Ashley, United Automation Sales Manager, said.

“I seen him, he was right behind me, and then he switched over,” Bobbie Davis, a West Monroe resident, said. I said, ‘uh-huh,’ I had this eye on him, then he switched back, and I say, he’s about to pull me over. Sure enough he did.”

What drivers didn’t expect was who Baker was bringing along- Silas Robertson. Uncle Si jumped out with a vest and badge to help with the traffic stops. Multiple stops were made including, one woman who had a tail light out.

“She had hit a deer and didn’t have the $500 deductible to fix her vehicle,” Corporal Baker, said.

So Uncle Si left her with something other than a ticket.

“I got a gift card,” Davis said.

Whether drivers made an illegal turn or had a broken tail light, they didn’t expect what was coming their way. Uncle Si said his main mission was to leave drivers with one message.

“The public needs to know, these guys and gals in uniform are not the enemy, these guys are our protectors, okay, it’s their job to protect and serve us as a nation,” Robertson said.

Although it was a cloudy Tuesday in West Monroe, drivers left with bright smiles, and Corporal Baker said it was nice to get a ‘thank you’ for a change.