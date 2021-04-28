UPDATE: West Monroe Police investigate possible drive-by shooting

UPDATE: WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — West Monroe Police say they were called to Hines Plaza Apartments on Cypress Street on a call of shots fired.

According to police, a witness heard shots fired in the apartment complex and say a black man fire a gun and had two other black males with him. They all ran toward the car.

Police say the witness described the car and they were able to find it near Cypress and Bridge Street when they tried to initiate a traffic stop.

Police say the car crossed the Lea-Joyner Bridge into Monroe and stopped, then all three men got out of the car and started running from the car.

According to the police, one person was captured near the parked car and the other two are still running from police. If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to get in touch with police.

Police say they do not know if there were any victims, but one business was struck by the bullets causing damage.

Police continue to investigate this shooting and will provide more information as it becomes available.

