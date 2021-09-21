West Monroe Police giving out free COVID-19 Vaccines

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The West Monroe Police Department will be offering free COVID vaccines to the public. According to the city of West Monroe, both Moderna and Pfizer will be offered everyone who is eligible including children between the ages of 12 and 18.

The city says the vaccines will be available Wednesday, September 22, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. If you are interested in getting a shot, you are asked to go to the West Monroe Police Department at 2301 North 7th Street in West Monroe.

According to the CDC, those who have a moderate to severely compromised immune system should get a third dose. Organizers for this event say that if you want to get the third dose, you must share your condition with the medical staff as well as fill out a form.

Organizers tell us if you want to schedule a time you can call 318-376-9108, but appointments are not necessary.